Thank the kids

A good many people are voicing their gratitude for our healthcare workers, and those healthcare providers deserve it. People are now thanking them the way we routinely see similar expressions of thanks for first responders and for servicemen and women.

However, in the current crisis there are among us a group of people we very rarely appreciate but who very much deserve our thanks now — all of those people, mostly young adults and teens, who stock the supermarket shelves and operate the cash registers, along with those who cook our food and serve it to us through every drive-thru window in America.

The Vindicator thinks we should thank all of the kids who, even on a good day, have to put up with all of the complaints, meandering chitchat, and corny dad jokes we throw at them, but who now have to put themselves at no small risk by continuing to do their jobs in the midst of a pandemic, and for minimum wage.

Those kids are on the front lines of the current crisis. They have to stand near us, handle our money, carry our bags, and sometimes handle the burgers customers give back with a bite or two taken out of them while listening to fussy claims about their having gotten the orders wrong, even when they didn’t.

Young adults and teens are no less at risk than most of us. They are spending their afternoons and evenings in harm’s way so the rest of us can have the things we need and the fattening comfort food we don’t need.

So, to all of the stockers, cashiers, baggers, cooks and wait staff out there hard at work, on behalf of everyone at The Vindicator, thank you.