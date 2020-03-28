County 'Stay Safe' order amended today

Late this afternoon, Liberty County Judge Jay Knight issued an executive order amending his order of March 24.

After all of the lawyerly whereas-ing, the amendments in today’s order add that “only one member of a household at a time may enter ‘Essential Retail Establishments,’” with exceptions for individuals who require assistance because of physical or medical needs and for parents who must take children with them when they leave their homes because they have no sitters.

More non-essential businesses that must cease operation are specifically listed. They include gyms, fitness centers, swimming pools, hair and nail salons, spas, licensed massage businesses and tattoo parlors, concert halls, live performance theaters, arenas, stadiums, movie theaters, game rooms, bowling alleys, arcades, indoor and outdoor flea markets and swap meets, indoor malls, and bingo halls.

Electronic amusement machines in businesses that remain open must be unplugged and unavailable for use.

However, anyone who takes amusement from stamp or soda machines, need not worry, in the order those machines are expressly excepted from the electronic amusement machines prohibition.

An exception is created for parking lot or open field religious services, provided the congregants remain in their vehicles.

The order elaborates on when a person is required to isolate at home. All members of a household are to isolate for a minimum of 14 days if anyone of them tests positive for COVID-19, has been ordered by a healthcare provider to self-isolate, or has been tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting the results.

The second to last amendment in today’s order creates exceptions for residents leaving their homes to obtain food or educational materials distributed by schools.

The order signed by Judge Knight today follows with amendments in italics:

LIBERTY COUNTY

EXECUTIVE ORDER

March 28, 2020

EXECUTIVE ORDER OF LIBERTY COUNTY JUDGE AMENDING STAY SAFE EMERGENCY MEASURES

WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, Liberty County Judge Jay Knight signed a Declaration of Disaster for the County of Liberty County, Texas related to COVID-19 pursuant to § 418.108(a) of the Texas Government Code; and

WHEREAS, on March 20, 2020, the Commissioners Court of Liberty County voted unanimously to continue the Declaration of a Local Disaster related to COVID-19 until April 19, 2020, and further extensions are possible; and

WHEREAS, on March 24, 2020, Liberty County Judge Jay Knight issued a Stay Safe Executive Order for the County of Liberty, Texas; and

WHEREAS, to protect the public health and safety of Liberty County residents, local health authorities have recommended that an imposition of an order that Liberty County residents stay at home unless traveling within the community is essential; and

WHEREAS, many in the community have expressed genuine confusion over the application of the Stay Safe Executive Order to particular circumstances; and

WHEREAS, clarification of the March 24, 2020 Stay Safe Executive Order is necessary to accomplish the purposes of the Order; and

WHEREAS, community churches continue to demonstrate the vital role faith plays in the health and well-being of the community; and

WHEREAS, community churches have creatively devised strategies to hold worship services while maintaining physical distancing that minimize the danger of the spread of the disease;

BE IT THEREFORE ORDERED BY THE COUNTY JUDGE OF LIBERTY COUNTY:

Subsection (a) of Section 1 is amended:

a. All individuals currently living within Liberty County are ordered to remain at their place of residence. For the purposes of this Order, residences include hotels, motels, shared rentals, and similar facilities. To the extent individuals are using shared or outdoor spaces, they must at all times as reasonably as possible maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person when they are outside of their residence. All persons may leave their residences only for Essential Activities, or to provide or perform Essential Governmental Functions, or to operate Essential Businesses, all as defined in Section 2. Unless an individual requires assistance due to physical or medical needs, or is a parent of a child for whom there is no alternative care, only one member of a household at a time may enter “Essential Retail Establishments” as defined in the March 24, 2020 Executive Order.

Section 1 is amended to include the following subsections:

f. Gyms, fitness centers, swimming pools and other facilities that are used or intended to be used for any type of training, martial arts, sport or recreation shall close.

g. Hair and nail salons, spas, licensed massage businesses and tattoo parlors, concert halls, live performance theaters, arenas, stadiums, movie theaters, game rooms, bowling alleys, arcades, indoor and outdoor flea markets and swap meets, indoor malls, and bingo halls shall close.

h. No business located in Liberty County may allow continued operation of electronic amusement machines on their premises; electronic amusement machines are to be unplugged and unavailable for use by any patron of the business. This order does not prohibit the use of stamp vending machines, food vending machines, and beverage vending machines.

Subsection (e) of Section 1 is hereby amended:

e. Religious and worship services may only be provided by:

i. Video and teleconference with distribution to an audience via the Internet. On-site staff must be limited to ten (10) people or less when conducting video or teleconference services and all individuals must follow the Social Distancing Guidelines including six-foot social distancing; or

ii. Drive-up Worship or Religious Services. Congregants may gather within a parking lot or field within hearing of a worship or religious service, but must remain in their motor vehicles. On-site staff who aid in conducting the service must be limited to ten (10) people or less and all individuals must follow the Social Distancing Guidelines including six-foot social distancing. The use of loudspeakers, AM/FM transmitters or internet streaming to congregants is encouraged.

Section 5 is hereby amended:

5. All members of a household or living unit are ordered to isolate at home for 14 days or until otherwise directed by the Local Health Authority if:

a. Someone in the household or living unit has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19;

b. Someone in the household or living unit has been ordered by a healthcare provider to self-isolate; or

c. Someone in the household or living unit has been tested for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and is awaiting results.

Subsection 2(a)(ii) is hereby amended:

To obtain necessary services or supplies for themselves and their family or household members, or to deliver those services or supplies to others (for example, food, pet supply, and any other household consumer products, and products and products necessary to maintain safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences). Parents or caregivers of children may obtain food or educational materials distributed by schools on a take-away or drive-through basis.

Subsection 2(b)(iv) is hereby amended to include gun shops and gun dealers, pursuant to the Opinion of the Attorney General of the State of Texas, issued March 27, 2020. See Att'y Gen. Op. KP-0296 (2020).

ORDERED THIS 28th DAY OF March 2020.