Pandemics then and now

Compared to much of the nation, and particularly to urban areas, Liberty County suffered few losses to the Influenza pandemic of 1918-1919, but there were losses here.

Among them were one-year-olds Lucy May Mize of Tarkington, C.E. Howard of Hightower, and Inez Whitley of Dayton, and 8-month-old Charles Campbell of Dolen. Elijah Younger Bradley, 49, of Cleveland died of the Spanish Influenza. His Cleveland neighbor, John G. Gates, who was born in 1836, died of pneumonia following the influenza.

Near Cleveland, 17-year-old Paul Willis was killed by the flu on Nov. 19, 1918, and three days later, 16-year-old Ben Willis died of it, too.

A sawmill town called Gladstell, then west of Cleveland, seems to have been hit harder than elsewhere in the county. With a population of around 500, at least four died from the pandemic, including Joe Stroub, 17; Calvin Love, 19; Sidney Salinas, 3; and George Ferdinand Salinas, 32.

Not very much about the Spanish Influenza pandemic was reported in the pages of The Liberty Vindicator, but likely among the pandemic’s first victims here were the brother and sister-in-law of the newspaper’s founder, Landon Clay and Mary Elizabeth Chambers, who died 2 days apart in early August 1918, both of pneumonia, according to their death certificates.

Spanish Influenza reached the United States late in 1918 and the pandemic continued here through the first several months of 1919, killing 675,000 people in the U.S., including more than 20,000 in Texas. The population of the Lone Star State in 1918 was around 4.6 million, and influenza killed roughly one of every 250 Texans.

The story of the Influenza pandemic that was told in The Vindicator and in every other newspaper in the country would seem familiar to readers today.

Public meetings were cancelled. Schools were closed. Public amusement venues were shut down. County by county, the number of cases were reported as the disease spread. Hospitals across the country ran short on supplies. Those with only mild symptoms of the flu were asked not seek the help of overworked physicians. Cleanliness was advised as the best precaution against contracting the disease. Bogus cures and other scams were common.

The more things change, as the French say, the more they stay the same.