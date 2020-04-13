Expect gradual reopening
Governor will detail later this week plan for slowly reopening Texas economy
Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference today announcing that Goldman Sachs and Liftfund, along with other community development financial institutions, will provide $50 million in loans to small businesses affected by COVID-19 in Texas through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program.
The loans will be used primarily to cover businesses continuing to pay their employees while closed or to help them get restarted once opened again. The loans will be either wholly or partially forgiven.
Abbott also said that later this week he intends to outline his own plan for slowly reopening the Texas economy. The plan will vary from place to place and by type of business, but Abbott assured that it will be done in a manner consistent with protecting the public health.
This information is drawn from a pool report by Jonathan Tilove of the Austin American-Statesman.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE VINDICATOR
Subscribe to the print edition here for as little as 77¢ a week. Buy only the e-Edition for as little as 68¢ a week. Rates start at $17.50. The Vindicator has reported the news and sports in Liberty County for 132 years now, and we've just about gotten the hang of it.