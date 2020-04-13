Expect gradual reopening

Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference today announcing that Goldman Sachs and Liftfund, along with other community development financial institutions, will provide $50 million in loans to small businesses affected by COVID-19 in Texas through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program.

The loans will be used primarily to cover businesses continuing to pay their employees while closed or to help them get restarted once opened again. The loans will be either wholly or partially forgiven.

Abbott also said that later this week he intends to outline his own plan for slowly reopening the Texas economy. The plan will vary from place to place and by type of business, but Abbott assured that it will be done in a manner consistent with protecting the public health.

This information is drawn from a pool report by Jonathan Tilove of the Austin American-Statesman.