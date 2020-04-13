Lillie “Mimi” DeDear, 1933-2020

Lillie “Mimi” DeDear, 86, of Hardin, Texas was born July 9, 1933 in Lake Placedo, Texas, oldest daughter of the late Nadean and Moritz Reissig. She gained her wings, Friday, April 10, at her home in Hardin surrounded by her family.

Longtime resident of Hardin, Texas, Lillie retired from the Liberty County Tax Office after many years of service. She was the matriarch of the family and loved to be with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Holidays and family gatherings you would always find Mimi in the kitchen cooking up a storm. She was an excellent cook and baker and the kitchen was her happy place. Mimi also loved being outdoors, taking care of all her plants and flowers. When the grandchildren were around you would almost always hear her say “Don’t pick the flowers!”

Mimi was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved son, Gerald DeDear. Left to cherish her legacy is her loving husband of 68 years, Jerry “Daddy Rabbit” DeDear; her son, Vernon DeDear and wife Marsha; her daughter, Donna Wakefield and husband Wallace; her son, Don DeDear and wife Angela; grandchildren, Samantha Ritz and husband James, Jerry Wakefield and wife Kelly, Jeff “Jeffy” Wakefield and wife Crystal, Jason DeDear, Stephen DeDear, David DeDear and fiancé Kayla Bush and her children, Hunter, Kennedy and Harley Templeton; great-grandchildren, Shelby Brown and husband Chris, Trey and Rebecca Ritz, Austin Ainsworth, Savanna and Lillie Wakefield, Kirt Theriot, Cassity and Brayden DeDear, and Kenadee and Andee DeDear; great-great-grandchildren, Elisha Ritz and Kymberlee Ainsworth.

Serving as pallbearers will be Don and David DeDear Wallace, Jerry, Jeff and Savanna Wakefield. Honorary pallbearers will be Vernon DeDear, Shelby Brown, Lillie Wakefield, Austin Ainsworth, Linda Hewitt, Kirt Theriot, Trey and Rebecca Ritz.

Special thank you to Wallace Wakefield, who put his heart and soul into taking care of Mimi, and he was good at it, he is one of a kind. Also, a special thank you to Savanna Wakefield for stepping up and helping our family anytime she was needed, and special thanks to Charé Drake with Angels Care Home Health.

The family will have a private service and Mrs. DeDear will be laid to rest at Liberty Catholic Cemetery, Liberty, Texas.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting allisonfuneralservice.com.