Father cleaning gun shoots teen son

What is being described as an accidental shooting of his 15-year-old son by Juan P. Herrera Lopez at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday night on CR 3560 in north Liberty County sent the teen, by Life Flight, to Herman Memorial Hospital in Houston.

The juvenile was shot in the lower back while Lopez was allegedly cleaning his 9mm semi-automatic pistol at their residence.

The gun shot was reported to be a through and through wound and although the teen was alert and talking to deputies at the scene, his exact physical condition could not be determined until his arrival at the hospital and a medical evaluation conducted. However, from preliminary examination at the scene, the wound did not appear to be life threatening.

There was no arrest at this time or charges filed against Lopez but the investigation is on-going to determine if charges would be warranted.