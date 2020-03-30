Local Medical Center calls for donations and volunteers

Demands on the supply chain elsewhere in response to the pandemic have created shortages for every hospital, even here in Liberty where we have yet to hear a report of any cases.

This morning the Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center issued two request for assistance from the public — first, for the donation of personal protective equipment; and second, for volunteers.

The personal protective equipment need are as follows:

N-95 masks

Surgical Masks

Surgical or Isolation Gowns

Gloves (Boxes only, unopened)

Hand Sanitizer

Anti-Bacterial or Anti Microbial soap

Disinfectant Spray/Wipes

Face Shields

Safety Goggles

CEO Matt Thornton said the Medical Center will accept homemade masks that can be “utilized in the event that there are no more medical grade masks available.”

“At this time, we do have more than a couple of days on hand of all these supplies, but they are in high demand all over the world,” Thornton said. “We have been trying to order for weeks and have been unable to source these items through any medical vendor or other vendor that we could identify. We have requests in with state organizations who acquire this at the state level, but there are no guarantees of what or when any of it will be delivered. Again, we do currently have everything in stock that is immediately needed. We are concerned that we could run dangerously low before being able to replenish stock from our vendors or through the state.”

Any items donated in excess of the Medical Center’s needs will be shared with other medical facilities and first responders in Liberty County.

Anyone with items to donate may do so by calling 936-336-7316, ext. 149. Drop off donations will be accepted through the Travis Street entrance Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Additionally, we are creating a list/database of those who may be interested in volunteering,” Thornton said. “We do not have any specific need for volunteers at this time. However, we would like to be well prepared in the event that we see a sharp rise in cases or staffing becomes significantly strained. We are accepting any healthcare workers who may be interested in volunteering.”

That includes, but is not limited to, RNs, LVNs, PAs, NPs, physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, lab techs, phlebotomists, radiology techs and other experienced support staff.

“It is important that we not take away from any providers who are continuing to care for patients. This may be a great opportunity for some college students who may be home right now as well as retired or furloughed healthcare workers,” Thornton said.

Anyone interested in volunteering should call Jordan Skinner at 936-336-7316, ext. 149. You will be asked for your Name, DOB, Address, email address, and phone number. This will allow the Medical Center to begin credentialing and verifying license status's.