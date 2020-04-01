First two COVID-19 deaths in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Public Health District, in conjunction with Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management, is saddened to announce the first deaths related to COVID-19 in Montgomery County. We were notified that two men, who were residents of The Conservatory at Alden Bridge, have passed away. One of these men was in his 90s and the other man was in his 80s. We offer our deepest condolences to their families at this difficult time.

At this time, it is important to follow CDC guidelines and governmental orders to Stay Home in order to limit your contact with others.