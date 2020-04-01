First two COVID-19 deaths in Montgomery County
Montgomery County Public Health District, in conjunction with Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management, is saddened to announce the first deaths related to COVID-19 in Montgomery County. We were notified that two men, who were residents of The Conservatory at Alden Bridge, have passed away. One of these men was in his 90s and the other man was in his 80s. We offer our deepest condolences to their families at this difficult time.
At this time, it is important to follow CDC guidelines and governmental orders to Stay Home in order to limit your contact with others.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE VINDICATOR
Subscribe to the print edition here for as little as 77¢ a week. Buy only the e-Edition for as little as 68¢ a week. Rates start at $17.50. The Vindicator has reported the news and sports in Liberty County for 132 years now, and we've just about gotten the hang of it.