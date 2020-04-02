Fashion industry's carbon footprint

I’m a current student at the University of Texas at Austin. Recently, I began reading “Fashion Industry’s Carbon Impact Bigger than Airline Industry,” published by CBS, and I was astonished by the high contribution that apparel manufactures play in the rapid increase of effects resulting from human-caused climate change. It’s simply unbelievable to read about how the apparel and footwear industries account for slightly under ten percent of all global warming impacts.

The Fast Fashion industry is quickly filling our land fills and, more importantly, our oceans. The microfibers and debris in our oceans are killing animals and decreasing the biodiversity, which will have detrimental effects on the future of the ocean. Despite these effects, the article offered encouragement by showing several young, adaptive fashion designers, such as Sella McCarty, taking a strong position to create sustainable options and advocate for the decrease of fast fashion. All individuals should try to make conscious choices to buy sustainable apparel and put a stop to the fast fashion trend. As a student learning about climate change, it’s inspiring to see other young adults taking an active stance to slow down this process. Often times, it can feel overwhelming or unattainable to create change in the world, but seeing empowering, young women create these changes gives others, including myself, the affirmation that the changes we are making matter. Simply shopping at thrift shops or trading clothing with a friend are easy fixes that people often do not realize can be catalyst to the end of fast fashion. Every day people are given opportunities to make sustainable decisions, and while they may be small in the moment, they are catalyst to others and can lead to major change. Individuals need to act now before fast fashion takes a dangerous turn towards epidemic proportions.

—Hillary Waterstreet, Dayton