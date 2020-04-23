Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Eighth COVID-19 death confirmed in Montgomery County
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Former Devers girl believed murdered

Posted in:
News

The Post Bulletin of Rochester, Minnesota, reports that law enforcement officers are searching a landfill outside of Hawley, Minnesota, for evidence in the disappearance of Dystynee Avery, 19, formerly of Devers, Texas.

Ethan Martin Broad, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder. The Post Bulletin report says police believe he dismembered Avery’s body, put the pieces into garbage bags and placed them into dumpsters at the apartments where the two lived in Moorhead, Minnesota.

The Post Bulletin article published Tuesday can be found here.

 

  SUBSCRIBE  TO  THE VINDICATOR  

Subscribe to the print edition here for as little as 77¢ a week. Buy only the e-Edition for as little as 68¢ a week. Rates start at $17.50. The Vindicator has reported the news and sports in Liberty County for 132 years now, and we've just about gotten the hang of it.

The Vindicator Copyright © 2020