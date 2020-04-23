Former Devers girl believed murdered
The Post Bulletin of Rochester, Minnesota, reports that law enforcement officers are searching a landfill outside of Hawley, Minnesota, for evidence in the disappearance of Dystynee Avery, 19, formerly of Devers, Texas.
Ethan Martin Broad, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder. The Post Bulletin report says police believe he dismembered Avery’s body, put the pieces into garbage bags and placed them into dumpsters at the apartments where the two lived in Moorhead, Minnesota.
The Post Bulletin article published Tuesday can be found here.
