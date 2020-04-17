Governor begins to reopen Texas
Texas Governor Greg Abbott today outlined his plan to “open Texas,” appointing what he called a “strike force” that includes Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, among others.
Abbott said he will issue executive orders today that will begin the process of allowing businesses to open in stages. Today’s orders will include the following:
- Non-essential medical procedures will be allowed and beginning April 22 restrictions on surgery will be loosened. The governor said Texas now has a “solid supply chain of PPEs” and restrictions on non-essential procedures are no longer necessary.
- Enhancing standards at nursing homes
- All retail stores may operate retail to-go beginning next Friday.
- State Parks will reopen Monday, but visitors must wear face coverings or masks and must practice social distancing.
- School classrooms will remain closed for the remainder of this school year.
- April 27, additional announcement will be made on reopening Texas, with the plan based on how well COVID-19 has been contained by then.
