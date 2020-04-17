Montgomery County ends ‘Stay Home’ order

Montgomery County, Texas — In order to get Montgomery County residents and businesses back to work as quickly and as safely as possible, County Judge Mark J. Keough issued an order immediately terminating the “Stay Home, Stop the Spread” order from March 27. This new order will end the curfew that was imposed immediately and substitutes Montgomery County’s local order for Governor Abbotts Executive Order GA-14, which will expire April 30. This new order further calls on all residents and businesses to follow new guidance issued by the White House yesterday and the orders issued by the Governor which we expect on April 27.

“After reaching our peak of COVID-19 cases earlier this week and in consultation with local health authorities and hospital executives, Montgomery County is continuing to see a slower rise in active cases than originally projected,” Judge Keough said.

“With the slower progression of the virus among our population than originally projected, and with hospital utilization continuing to remain low we can begin to open up sectors of our economy as early as the Governor allows,” Keough said.

Today’s order adds additional local guidance for businesses and individuals so they can safely return to work across Montgomery County. These local guidelines are in step with federal and state guidelines recently issued.

Additionally, the order continues restrictions on nursing homes and senior care facilities to ensure our vulnerable populations are protected moving forward.