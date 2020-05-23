Hull-Daisetta names Teachers of the Year

Donna Culbertson and Hannah Watson are Hull-Daisetta secondary and elementary campus Teachers of the Year for 2019-2020. Both educators were earlier recognized as Teacher of the Month.

Secondary Principal Justan Anderson said, “It’s with great pleasure and honor that we acknowledge Donna Culbertson as our Secondary 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year. Throughout the years, she has proven her daily dedication and commitment to our students, her co-workers, and our district. She is an asset to us and we are so excited to honor her in the achievement.”

Mrs. Culbertson is a 23 year veteran educator at Hull-Daisetta. She taught at the elementary until 9 years ago and is the seventh grade English teacher.

Elementary Principal Lacy Breedlove is very pleased to honor Hannah Watson as our Elementary 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year.

“Hannah has made an incredible impact on our campus this year with her passion for teaching and Texas sized heart! She goes above and beyond the call of duty to ensure her students success, both in the classroom and out in the community. We are proud to call her a Bobcat!”

Mrs. Watson just completed her second year teaching.