Jana Marie Buchanan, 1944-2020

Jana Marie Buchanan, 76, of Liberty passed away tragically on Tuesday, May 19, at her residence. Jana, the daughter of the late James Henry Elam and Janrose Triplett Elam was born on Feb. 22, 1944 in Covington, Kentucky.

Jana attended Madison High School in Richmond, Kentucky graduating in 1962. She went on to get a business degree from Fugazzi Business College. Jana was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She had an adventurous spirit. She went parasailing and white-water rafting. She loved to travel, going to many of the world’s most beautiful places including Alaska, Hawaii, Israel, Australia, Spain and London to name a few. Jana loved spending time in her sunroom, working in her garden, crocheting and spending time with her family.

Jana was a true example of grace and a beautiful combination of person who lived life to the fullest and a clear understanding of what was most important — the simplicity of living life with those you love. She was a long standing member of First United Methodist Church in Liberty.

Jana was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Jerry Lee Buchanan. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband of 57 years, Bill Buchanan; daughter, Dr. Kellie Buchanan; son, John Anthony “Tony” Buchanan; grandsons, Key Mason Jones Buchanan and Tyler Austin Buchanan; granddaughter, Meagan Danialle Buchanan, brother-in-law, John Buchanan; and numerous other loving friends and family.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, May 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the chapel at Allison Funeral Services, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at First United Methodist Church in Liberty with Reverend Josh Hale officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty.

Visitation and Funeral Services will adhere to social distancing guidelines. If you plan to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, the church requires that you wear a mask.

