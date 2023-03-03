Remains discovered in Devers last year identified

On June 23, 2022, Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 500 block of South Gates Street in Devers, Liberty County, Texas, in reference to human remains found in the area. Investigators responded and processed the scene, and sent the unidentified human remains to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, as John Doe.

While Investigators were processing the scene, evidence was located near the body and collected. The evidence led Investigators to a possible name of the deceased. Investigators were able to locate family of who they believed the deceased was and obtain DNA from the mother. The DNA was sent to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office to be compared to the deceased males DNA.

Upon completion of the DNA comparison, Investigators were notified that the DNA profiles matched and that the deceased had been identified as Don Risenhoover who was 56 years old. As a result of the investigation and upon completion of the autopsy, Risenhoover’s death was ruled a suicide.