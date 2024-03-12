Shots fired outside Neal Funeral Home during viewing

CLEVELAND — As family and friends gathered for a viewing at Neal Funeral Home, gunshots rang out Sunday afternoon, sending bystanders scurrying for cover.

Shots were fired by the occupant of a dark green Jeep Cherokee outside of the funeral home on the 200 block of Washington Avenue.

The shooting, which took place Sunday afternoon at approximately 2:48 p.m., prompted a quick response from members of the Cleveland Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers were told that a green Jeep Cherokee had been seen speeding by when the shots were fired. Several bystanders told officers that the shots seemed to originate from the passing vehicle.

As the vehicle was seen speeding southbound on Washington Avenue, it prompted those standing outside to run for cover and safety quickly. Many of the bystanders were visiting the funeral home for the viewing of a family member.

"Not only was the family going through enough with the loss of a dear family member, but for someone to drive by shooting near them was very heartless," said Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard.

He added that the Cleveland Police Department has assured the family that department members will provide security for the pending funeral services.

"Our condolences go out to the family as they prepare for the memorial of their loved one," said Broussard.

Dispatch received several 911 calls from concerned citizens who heard the shots as they were fired.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and investigators are asking the individual or persons responsible for the alleged firearm discharging to come to the Cleveland Police Department to discuss the case.

The Cleveland Police Department and the department's Crime Investigation Division are also asking for the public's help to provide any tips or further information they might have.

Anyone with information is asked to call 281-592-2622 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867. All callers will remain anonymous.