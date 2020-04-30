New county order issued

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight has issued another executive order this afternoon, following on the governor's executive order issued Monday to begin Phase One of the governor's plan to reopen businesses in Texas.

Below is the today's county order, minus the whereas-es and wherefores:

BE IT THEREFORE ORDERED BY THE COUNTY JUDGE OF THE COUNTY OF LIBERTY, TEXAS:

1. Effective Date. This Order shall be effective as of 12:00 a.m., May 1, 2020, and continue until 11:59 p.m. on May 15, 2020.

2. Definitions.

“Essential Services” shall consist of everything listed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in its Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce, Version 3.0 or any subsequent version, plus religious services conducted in churches, congregations, and houses of worship. Other essential services may be added to this list with the approval of the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM). TDEM shall maintain an online list of essential services, as specified in this executive order and in any approved additions. Requests for additions should be directed to TDEM at EssentiaIServices@tdem.texas.gov or by visiting www.tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices “Reopened services” shall consist of the following to the extent they are not already “essential services”:

Retail services that may be provided through pickup, delivery by mail, or delivery to the customer's doorstep. Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 1,2020:

In-store retail services, for retail establishments that operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the retail establishment. Dine-in restaurant services, for restaurants that operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the restaurant; provided, however, that (a) this applies only to restaurants that have less than 51% of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages and are therefore not required to post the 51 percent sign required by Texas law as determined by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, and (b) valet services are prohibited except for vehicles with placards or plates for disabled parking. Movie theaters that operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of any individual theater for any screening. Shopping malls that operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the shopping mall; provided, however, that within shopping malls, the food-court dining areas, play areas, and interactive displays and settings must remain closed. Museums and libraries that operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy; provided, however, that (a) local public museums and local public libraries may so operate only if permitted by the local government, and (b) any components of museums or libraries that have interactive functions or exhibits, including child play areas, must remain closed. Services provided by an individual working alone in an office. Golf course operations. Such additional services as may be enumerated by future executive orders or proclamations by the governor.

iii. The conditions and limitations set forth above for reopened services shall not apply to essential services.

3. Remain at Home.

(a) In accordance with guidance from Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt, and to achieve the goals established by the President to reduce the spread of COVI 0-19, every person in the County of Liberty shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain Essential Services or Reopened Services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in­ person contact with people who are not in the same household. People over the age of 65, however, are strongly encouraged to stay at home as much as possible; to maintain appropriate distance from any member of the household who has been out of the residence in the previous fourteen (14) days; and, if leaving the home, to implement social distancing and to practice good hygiene, environmental cleanliness, and sanitation.

(b) People should avoid visiting bars, gyms, public swimming pools, interactive amusement venues such as bowling alleys and video arcades, massage establishments, tattoo studios, piercing studios, or cosmetology salons. The use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options for food and drinks remains allowed and highly encouraged throughout the limited duration of this executive order.

4. One Shopper. Unless an individual requires assistance due to physical or medical needs, or is a parent of a child for whom there is no alternative care, it is recommended that only one (1) member of a household enter establishments in order to obtain Essential Services.

5. Face Coverings. All citizens are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings over their mouth and nose when in the presence of others who do not reside in the same household. For further information, please see https:/Iwww.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sickldiy-cloth-face­ coverings.html. However, there will be no civil or criminal penalty for failure to wear a face covering.

6. Protected Activities. This executive order does not prohibit people from accessing essential or reopened services or engaging in essential daily activities, such as going to the grocery store or gas station, providing or obtaining other essential or reopened services, visiting parks, hunting or fishing, or engaging in physical activity like jogging, bicycling, or other outdoor sports, so long as the necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and to minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.

7. Amusement Machines. No business located in the County of Liberty may allow continued operation of electronic amusement machines on their premises. Electronic amusement machines are to be unplugged and unavailable for use by any patron of the business. This order applies to video rental machines. This order does not prohibit the use of stamp vending machines, food vending machines, and beverage vending machines.

8. Nursing Homes and Assisted Living. In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall not visit nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities, or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance as determined through guidance from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). Nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities, and long-term care facilities should follow infection control policies and practices set forth by the HHSC, including minimizing the movement of staff between facilities whenever possible.

9. DSHS and CDC Guidelines. In providing or obtaining essential services or reopened services, people and businesses should follow the minimum standard health protocols recommended by DSHS, found at www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus, and should implement social distancing, work from home if possible, and practice good hygiene, environmental cleanliness, and sanitation. This includes also following, to the extent not inconsistent with the DSHS minimum standards, the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, as well as other CDC recommendations.

10. Religious Services. Religious services should be conducted in accordance with the joint guidance issued and updated by the attorney general and governor.

11. Self-Isolation. All members of a household or living unit are ordered to isolate at home for fourteen (14) days or until otherwise directed by the Local Health Authority if:

Someone in the household or living unit has tested positive for COVID-19; Someone in the household or living unit has been ordered by a healthcare

provider to self-isolate; or Someone in the household or living unit has been tested for COVID-19 and

is awaiting results.

12. School Closings. In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, schools shall remain temporarily closed to in-person classroom attendance by students and shall not recommence before the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Public education teachers and staff are encouraged to continue to work remotely from home if possible, but may return to schools to conduct remote video instruction, as well as perform administrative duties, under the strict terms required by the Texas Education Agency. Private schools and institutions of higher education should establish similar terms to allow teachers and staff to return to schools to conduct remote video instruction and perform administrative duties when it is not possible to do so remotely from home. Parents or caregivers of children may obtain food or educational materials distributed by schools on a take-away or drive-through basis.

13. Penalties. According to Texas Government Code § 418.173, failure to comply with the County's Emergency Operations plan or with a rule, order, or ordinance adopted under the plan is an offense. Punishment for the offense is a fine up to $1,000 and confinement in jail up to 180 days.

14. Supersedes Prior Orders. This Order rescinds and/or supersedes any prior orders issued by the County Judge of Liberty County during the current or extended Declarations of Disaster.

15. Public Posting. The County of Liberty must promptly provide copies of this Order by posting copies for public viewing in the same manner as publicly posted Commissioners Court agendas. In addition, the owner, manager, or operator of any facility that is likely to be impacted by this Order is strongly encouraged to post a copy of this Order onsite and to provide a copy to any member of the public asking for a copy.

16. Savings. If any subsection, sentence, clause, phrase, or word of this of this Order or any application of it to any person, structure, gathering, or circumstance is held to be invalid or unconstitutional by a decision of a court of competent jurisdiction, then such decision will not affect the validity of the remaining portions or applications of this Order.