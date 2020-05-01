Drive-thru Holy Communion coming to a church near you

Southeast Catholics received some good news today as Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, announced they would be able to receive Holy Communion while in their vehicles on the parish grounds.

However the restriction on public Masses in the Diocese of Beaumont that was put into effect in March, as a result of the pandemic, remains.

In a letter dated May 1, Bishop Guillory told the members of the diocese that the question he hears most often from them is, “When will we be able to worship in our church, especially receiving the Eucharist”.

Today’s letter gives pastors permission to set up specific times when parishioners can drive through a designated area to receive Holy Communion while inside their vehicles. The bishop is encouraging Catholics to “attend” a live stream Mass on the day they receive Communion.

The May 1 letter came following Bishop Guillory’s meetings with many of his priest consultants as well as consultations with physicians and others on how and when to resume worship in churches.

“Whatever we do has to be dependent on what the virus does and not on any target date,” Bishop Guillory said.

“We want to find a safe and simple way to accommodate the spiritual needs of our people. As result of the availability of testing, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in our area continues to increase.”

Bishop Guillory plans to meet with his clergy consultors again in three weeks to assess the situation.

Bishop Guillory ended his letter by asking Southeast Texans to pray for one another and to be patient quoting the words of St. Paul to the Romans, “Rejoice in hope, be patient under trial and persevere in prayer.”