Lisa Gaylyn Morse, 64, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born on March 5, 1959, in Pampa, Texas, to the late Johnny Windeoland and Noretta Lavell Terry Morse. She attended Clifton High School in Clinton, Texas.

Lisa pursued many interests, some of which included reading, spending time with her family, and tending to her plants. She loved to dance and was extremely good at it. Lisa was always fun to be around with her infectious personality, you could ensure a good time was to be had in her presence. She was truly a social butterfly, never meeting a stranger. Lisa was also very mischievous. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Lisa was preceded in death by her parents; the father of her children Steven Bridger; her brother Londell Morse; her sister Sheryl Morse; and her maternal and paternal grandparents. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her children Josh Bridger of Old River-Winfree, Jessica Bridger of Old River-Winfree, and Cody Morse and wife Nicole of Old River-Winfree; her ten grandchildren; her seven great-grandchildren; her siblings Kim Clark of Old River-Winfree, Sherry Peaden of Pittsburg, Texas, and Kerry Morse of Pittsburg, Texas; her significant other Larry Lovell; her beloved bird Buddy; her numerous nieces and nephews; along with a other of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Lisa’s life was held on Saturday, July 29 at the Sterling Funeral Home, with Bro. Clay Duckworth officiating.

