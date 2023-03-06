H-D pounds Bob Hope 19-0 Posted in: Sports Alyssa Gartner of Hull-Daisetta did not allow a hit against Bob Hope on Tuesday afternoon at home Quay Haskins of Hull-Daisetta pulls up to second base on Tuesday afternoon at home against Bob Hope DAISETTA- Alyssa Gartner pitched three innings of no-hit ball and the Hull-Daisetta Lady Cats made quick work of the Bob ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!