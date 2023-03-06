Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Remains discovered in Devers last year identified
Next article
Liberty walks it off against Kountze 13-12

H-D pounds Bob Hope 19-0

Posted in:
Sports
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Alyssa Gartner of Hull-Daisetta did not allow a hit against Bob Hope on Tuesday afternoon at home
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Quay Haskins of Hull-Daisetta pulls up to second base on Tuesday afternoon at home against Bob Hope

DAISETTA- Alyssa Gartner pitched three innings of no-hit ball and the Hull-Daisetta Lady Cats made quick work of the Bob ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2023