Lady Panthers sharp in opening round Posted in: Sports The Vindicator | Jerry Michalsky — Liberty’s Katrina Tran uses the high knee to set up a teammate on Thursday night in Baytown against Lumberton. The Vindicator | Jerry Michalsky — Madyson Goudeau of Liberty is over the net for this kill in Baytown on Thursday night in playoff action against Lumberton. The Vindicator | Jerry Michalsky — The Liberty Lady Panthers celebrate their three-game sweep over Lumberton on Thursday night in Baytown in bi-district action. The Liberty Lady Panthers picked the best time of the season to play their best volleyball game to date on Thursday ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!