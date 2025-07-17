Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
THOUGHTFUL THINGS
Next article
HGAC invites input on multicounty plan

Small business, big heart

Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Total Graphics owner Katelyn Van Kampen is ready to greet customers as she welcomes the community to a new larger location. The new location is at 1947 Texas 146, Dayton.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Shirts hang in Total Graphics ready for customers to purchase and showcase their Bronco spirit.

DAYTON— A small, well-loved business has made a great impact on the community and recently expanded to a larger building,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2025