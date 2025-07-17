Small business, big heart Posted in: News Total Graphics owner Katelyn Van Kampen is ready to greet customers as she welcomes the community to a new larger location. The new location is at 1947 Texas 146, Dayton. Shirts hang in Total Graphics ready for customers to purchase and showcase their Bronco spirit. DAYTON— A small, well-loved business has made a great impact on the community and recently expanded to a larger building,PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!