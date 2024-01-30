Vernille Winkler Showalter

Funeral services for Vernille Showalter, 97 of Liberty, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Giddings with Rev. Robert Tiner officiating. Burial will follow in the Giddings City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2024 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday, February 4, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.

Vernille passed away the morning of Saturday, January 27, 2024 at her home in Liberty.

Arrangements by Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.