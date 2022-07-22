David Norman Sr., 64, of the Alarka Community in Bryson City, North Carolina, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, May 19, 2022.

David was born on May 19, 1958 in Monahans, TX, having lived in the Alarka Community for the last 7 years, he was the son of Doyle Benford Norman and Dorothy Jean Cope, and stepson of the late Cecil Cope who helped raise him. David worked for One OK in Mont Belvieu, TX for many years. He served on the Alarka Volunteer Fire Department as well as the Dayton TX Volunteer Fire Department for many years. David attended the Alarka Church of God. He will be remembered as a fun-loving person and always prepared with a joke. David also enjoyed hunting, the outdoors, barbecues, and travelling.

Mr. Norman was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents: Robert and Lillie Jackson, niece: Stephanie Howard. He is survived by his wife of 32 years: Donna Norman; two sons: David Norman Jr., and wife Carla of Savannah, GA, and Jayden Norman of the home; two step-sons: Harley Perkins and wife Brandi of Galveston, TX, and Shane Perkins of Mont Belvieu, TX; grandchildren: Caleigh Layhew, Lillie Norman, Kerstyn Norman, Regan Perkins, Ava Perkins, and Michael Perkins; Brothers, Steve Norman of Canyon Lake, TX, and Gary Norman and wife Nan of Baytown, TX; two nieces: Megan Norman, and Brittany Howell and husband Adam, and one nephew: Bobby Norman, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral Services were held Monday, May 23, 2022, at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Brendle Hill Cemetery, in Bryson City, North Carolina.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Crosby Church in Crosby, Texas.

Crespo & Jirrels Funeral and Cremation Services

6123 Garth Rd., Baytown, Texas 77521

281-839-0700

www.crespoandjirrels.com