Theresa Ann Kirkland

Theresa Ann Neece Kirkland of Dayton, TX passed away peacefully at the age of 68, with her family by her side on Thursday, June 30, 2022. She was born on August 1, 1953 to Lindell and Jimmie Neece.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband; Raymond Michael Kirkland; father, Lindell Neece; father-in-law, John Kirkland; mother-in-law, Christine Kirkland; brothers-in-law, Al Singleton and John Kirkland; niece, Kriste Kirkland Talley

Those left to cherish her memories are her mother, Jimmie Neece; sister, Linda Singleton; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Steffani Kirkland; daughter and boyfriend, Charlene Kirkland and Jay Harris; grandchildren, Trenton Kirkland, Drake Kirkland, Alexis Trousdale, Abigail Trousdale, Brooke Cornwell and Matthew King: great-grandchildren, Carter Kirkland, Amoni Whittington, Alejandro Cornwell, Tyler King, Ryland King and Chaselin King; Her dearest friends, Kaye Sneed and Kathy Zeglin and many nieces, nephews, family and other friends.

Theresa loved the Lord and was a child of God. She was an amazing woman who loved with all she had. She had such a kind, sweet spirit. She loved to sing and always lifted up those around her. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her world. She was the type that never met a stranger. She is now at peace and is reunited with the love of her life. Those who knew her knows she walked into those pearly gates singing and talking to everyone. She may be gone from here on earth, but she will always be in our hearts and will never be forgotten.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11:00 am at the San Jacinto Memorial Park Cemetery located at 14659 East Frwy Houston, TX 77015 with Bro. Mark Broussard officiating. There will be a lunch and celebration of life after the service at Cedar Bayou Baptist Church in Baytown, TX.