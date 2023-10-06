Galen Lee Nelson, 43, of Old River-Winfree, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, in Houston, Texas, with his loving family by his side. He was born on January 15, 1980, in Houston, to Elizabeth Ann Nelson and Galen Lee Riffey. Lee attended La Porte High School. He later received a certification as a diesel mechanic. Lee absolutely loved what he did. He worked for Goose Creek CISD in the transportation department, making sure the buses were always in safe working order for the children they carried.

Lee pursued many interests, some of which were shooting his guns, riding his motorcycle, going to the beach and watching football. Above all, he found his greatest joy came from spending time with his family. He was extremely proud to be a Pop Pop and loved his three precious grandchildren immensely. Lee was often found tinkering in the yard or working on one of his many vehicles. He had a huge heart and would go to great lengths to help others. Lee had a wonderful sense of humor. He could easily brighten up the room with his infectious laugh. Lee also had a serious side, if you crossed him wrong, he let you know. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by those who knew and loved him.

Lee was preceded in death by his baby brother Nathan Nelson. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his parents Liz Nelson of Highlands, and Galen Riffey and Misty of Dayton; his children Nathaniel Nelson and wife Desiree of Dayton, Aleah Nelson and Chandler of Old River-Winfree, and Hayden Nelson of Old River-Winfree; his brothers Jonathan Nelson and of Dayton and Ian Henson of Dayton; his grandchildren Demi, Nathaniel, Jr., and Noah Nelson all of Dayton; his grandmother Hope Ortega of Crosby; his nephew and nieces Gavan Nelson of Dayton, Krisalea Nelson of Dayton, Jade Nelson of Conroe, Sterling Henson of Dayton, and Nova Henson of Dayton; his uncle Buster Nelson of Houston; his aunts Patsy Maciel of Houston, and Aunt Tia Burrell of Huntsville; his cousins Carlos Maciel and wife Sandy of Spring, Chris Cuellar of Houston; Felicia Santoyo of Virginia, Leo Santoyo of Virginia, Bernadette Oz of Clear Lake; the mother of his children Diana Norris of Clyde; his friends Danyel Cox of Dayton, Kendra Roe of Dayton, Pepperjohn Allison of Dayton and Shannon Roberts of Highlands; his numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 9am, on Saturday, October 7, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A celebration of Lee’s life will follow at 11am, at the funeral home with Pastor Jordan Applebe officiating.

