FOOTBALL SPOTLIGHT

Teams: Dayton Broncos at Galena Park Yellow Jackets 
When: Friday at 7 pm 
Where: Galena Park ISD Stadium 
Records: Dayton 3-2, 1-1; Galena Park 3-2, 1-1 
Last Week: Nederland 34, Dayton 30; Galena Park 21, Willowridge 14 
2022: Dayton 49, Galena Park 0 
Preview: The Broncos were shocked at home last week to Nederland. This is a must win for Dayton while the Yellow Jackets picked up their first district win last week against Willowridge.  

Teams: Liberty Panthers at Hardin-Jefferson Hawks 
When: Friday at 7:30 pm 
Where: Hawks Stadium 
Records: Liberty 0-6, 0-2; Hardin-Jefferson 0-5, 0-1 
Last Week: West Orange-Stark 62, Liberty 0; Silsbee 64, Hardin-Jefferson 13 
2022: Liberty 42, Hardin-Jefferson 29 
Preview: One of these teams will have a win after Friday night. The Hawks have improved this year under Head Coach Zach Bass. Liberty has been hit hard by injuries.  

Teams: Orangefield Bobcats at Tarkington Longhorns 
When: Friday at 7:30 pm 
Where: A.L. Nelson Stadium 
Records: Orangefield 3-3, 2-0; Tarkington 4-1, 1-0 
Last Week: Orangefield 32, Anahuac 20; Tarkington 27, Hardin 26 
2022: Orangefield 46, Tarkington 0 
Preview: Big district match-up for both teams. Tarkington nipped Hardin last week 27-26 while Orangefield had a big win over Anahuac.  

Teams: Sabine Pass Sharks at Hull-Daisetta Bobcats 
When: Friday at 7 pm 
Where: Bobcat Stadium 
Records: Sabine Pass 1-3; Hull-Daisetta 2-3 
Last Week: Both teams had a bye 
2022: Hull-Daisetta 44, Sabine Pass 7 
Preview: This is the district opener for both teams. Bobcat Head Coach Randy Birdwell is looking for the inside track to a playoff spot.  

Teams: The Woodlands Highlanders at Cleveland Indians 
When: Friday at 7 pm 
Where: Indians Stadium 
Records: The Woodlands 4-2, 4-0; Cleveland 0-5, 0-3 
Last Week: The Woodlands 56, Grand Oaks 13; Willis 75, Cleveland 14 
2022: The Woodlands 70, Cleveland 0 
Preview: Things will not get any easier as The Woodlands comes to town on Friday night. 

 

 

