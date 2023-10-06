FOOTBALL SPOTLIGHT
Teams: Dayton Broncos at Galena Park Yellow Jackets
When: Friday at 7 pm
Where: Galena Park ISD Stadium
Records: Dayton 3-2, 1-1; Galena Park 3-2, 1-1
Last Week: Nederland 34, Dayton 30; Galena Park 21, Willowridge 14
2022: Dayton 49, Galena Park 0
Preview: The Broncos were shocked at home last week to Nederland. This is a must win for Dayton while the Yellow Jackets picked up their first district win last week against Willowridge.
Teams: Liberty Panthers at Hardin-Jefferson Hawks
When: Friday at 7:30 pm
Where: Hawks Stadium
Records: Liberty 0-6, 0-2; Hardin-Jefferson 0-5, 0-1
Last Week: West Orange-Stark 62, Liberty 0; Silsbee 64, Hardin-Jefferson 13
2022: Liberty 42, Hardin-Jefferson 29
Preview: One of these teams will have a win after Friday night. The Hawks have improved this year under Head Coach Zach Bass. Liberty has been hit hard by injuries.
Teams: Orangefield Bobcats at Tarkington Longhorns
When: Friday at 7:30 pm
Where: A.L. Nelson Stadium
Records: Orangefield 3-3, 2-0; Tarkington 4-1, 1-0
Last Week: Orangefield 32, Anahuac 20; Tarkington 27, Hardin 26
2022: Orangefield 46, Tarkington 0
Preview: Big district match-up for both teams. Tarkington nipped Hardin last week 27-26 while Orangefield had a big win over Anahuac.
Teams: Sabine Pass Sharks at Hull-Daisetta Bobcats
When: Friday at 7 pm
Where: Bobcat Stadium
Records: Sabine Pass 1-3; Hull-Daisetta 2-3
Last Week: Both teams had a bye
2022: Hull-Daisetta 44, Sabine Pass 7
Preview: This is the district opener for both teams. Bobcat Head Coach Randy Birdwell is looking for the inside track to a playoff spot.
Teams: The Woodlands Highlanders at Cleveland Indians
When: Friday at 7 pm
Where: Indians Stadium
Records: The Woodlands 4-2, 4-0; Cleveland 0-5, 0-3
Last Week: The Woodlands 56, Grand Oaks 13; Willis 75, Cleveland 14
2022: The Woodlands 70, Cleveland 0
Preview: Things will not get any easier as The Woodlands comes to town on Friday night.