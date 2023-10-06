FOOTBALL SPOTLIGHT

Teams: Dayton Broncos at Galena Park Yellow Jackets

When: Friday at 7 pm

Where: Galena Park ISD Stadium

Records: Dayton 3-2, 1-1; Galena Park 3-2, 1-1

Last Week: Nederland 34, Dayton 30; Galena Park 21, Willowridge 14

2022: Dayton 49, Galena Park 0

Preview: The Broncos were shocked at home last week to Nederland. This is a must win for Dayton while the Yellow Jackets picked up their first district win last week against Willowridge.

Teams: Liberty Panthers at Hardin-Jefferson Hawks

When: Friday at 7:30 pm

Where: Hawks Stadium

Records: Liberty 0-6, 0-2; Hardin-Jefferson 0-5, 0-1

Last Week: West Orange-Stark 62, Liberty 0; Silsbee 64, Hardin-Jefferson 13

2022: Liberty 42, Hardin-Jefferson 29

Preview: One of these teams will have a win after Friday night. The Hawks have improved this year under Head Coach Zach Bass. Liberty has been hit hard by injuries.

Teams: Orangefield Bobcats at Tarkington Longhorns

When: Friday at 7:30 pm

Where: A.L. Nelson Stadium

Records: Orangefield 3-3, 2-0; Tarkington 4-1, 1-0

Last Week: Orangefield 32, Anahuac 20; Tarkington 27, Hardin 26

2022: Orangefield 46, Tarkington 0

Preview: Big district match-up for both teams. Tarkington nipped Hardin last week 27-26 while Orangefield had a big win over Anahuac.

Teams: Sabine Pass Sharks at Hull-Daisetta Bobcats

When: Friday at 7 pm

Where: Bobcat Stadium

Records: Sabine Pass 1-3; Hull-Daisetta 2-3

Last Week: Both teams had a bye

2022: Hull-Daisetta 44, Sabine Pass 7

Preview: This is the district opener for both teams. Bobcat Head Coach Randy Birdwell is looking for the inside track to a playoff spot.

Teams: The Woodlands Highlanders at Cleveland Indians

When: Friday at 7 pm

Where: Indians Stadium

Records: The Woodlands 4-2, 4-0; Cleveland 0-5, 0-3

Last Week: The Woodlands 56, Grand Oaks 13; Willis 75, Cleveland 14

2022: The Woodlands 70, Cleveland 0

Preview: Things will not get any easier as The Woodlands comes to town on Friday night.