Naomi Dean Griffin, 79, of Spring, Texas passed away on May 21, 2024.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Memorial Oaks Chapel with burial at 3:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Crockett, Texas.

Naomi was born July 7, 1944, in Hull-Daisetta, Texas to Albert Earl “Jack” and Hazel Faroby (Junkins) Taylor. On December 8, 1988, she was united in marriage to Lovis Weldon Griffin. She worked many years doing retail sales. She was a strong lady and raised her children to be strong and independent people. She loved being outside working in her yard, flower beds and garden. She also enjoyed traveling with Weldon and going to the casinos. She loved to dance and was really good at it. She also enjoyed cooking, including baking sweets which her family enjoyed.

She is survived by son, Joel William LaGrone of Dayton, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Joanne and Victor Garcia of Spring, TX; sister-in-law Shirley Taylor of Gilmer, TX; sister, Janell Mitchell of Corsicana, TX. Grandchildren, Ashley Theiss (Ryan), Angela Buentello (Gabriel), Rachel Vargas (Miguel Martinez, Jr.), Joseph LaGrone, Lindsay Garcia (Danny) and Courtney Baucum. Great-Grandchildren. McKenna Theiss, Kaden Theiss, Maren Theiss and soon to be new blessing Baby Theiss, X’avier Martinez, Rose Martinez, Jordan Martinez, Alina Vargas, Athena Garcia, Ari Garcia, Ronin Garcia, and soon to be blessing Baby Daniel Buentello.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, Robert (R.E.) Taylor, Thomas Tilman Taylor, James Lonzo Taylor and Larry Wayne Taylor. Sisters, Julie Gennive Hein, Juanita Faye Nugent, Elizabeth Virginia Allen and Jewel Nolan

Pallbearers will be Trent Parker, Joseph LaGrone, Ryan Theiss, Gabriel Buentello and Miguel Martinez, Jr.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main St., Brenham. To post a tribute to the family, please visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.