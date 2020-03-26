Roy “Howard” Payne, 1943-2020

Roy “Howard” Payne, born Jan. 31, 1943 in Hull, passed away March 25 in Silsbee.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gloria Payne; twins, Kyle Payne and wife Cassy of Wallisville, Kayla Parker and husband Seth of Liberty; son, Aaron Singleton of Batson; daughters, Lana Strahan and husband David of Batson, Carla Meadows and Chuck Bender of Livingston, Paula Stanley and husband Chase of Kountze; sisters, Sandy Brack of Paulina, Louisiana; brother, Kenneth Payne of Hull; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Howard is proceeded in death by son, Roy Allen Payne; daughter, Tammy Renia Payne; parents, E.L. “Doodle” Payne and Jewel Marie Payne; brother, Glenn Payne; sisters, Doris Brock and Pat Williamson; grandson, Brandon Hinklin; brother-in-law, Lloyd Brack; and daughter-in-law, Patsy Singleton.

He enjoyed fishing, dancing, sitting outside, building things, piddling in his shop, listening to the Liberty radio station and cajun music on Sundays, and watching westerns.

Howard worked in the Batson Oilfield for many years with his dad, but his favorite job was driving a truck.

He enlisted in the Navy but was honorably discharged because he was colorblind.

Honorary pallbearer Micah Scofelia.

A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. March 27 at Guedry Cemetery in Batson.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 27, at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, with pastor Dick Lintelman officiating.