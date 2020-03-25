The Vindicator’s playlist for the home jubilist
Liberty had to cancel its Jubilee this year, and we’ve all been ordered to stay home, but that does not mean we can’t jubilize on our own.
To that end, below is a link to a YouTube playlist we’ve put together with songs from some of the acts that were scheduled to perform for us at this year’s Liberty Jubilee.
- Texas Riot
- Sundance Head
- Tim Burge & the Reckoning
- Rōzy
