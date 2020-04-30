Tommy Ray Kersh, 1943-2020

Tommy Ray Kersh, 76, of Dayton was born in Liberty on Dec. 29, 1943 to Fred and Virginia Carter Kersh. He passed away on April 28. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Fred Jr., Jesse, Roy and Owen; and sisters, Gladys and Pat.

Tommy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty Votaw Kersh; daughter, Sheila Homeyer and husband, Carl of Caldwell, Texas; son, Michael Kersh and wife, Mariana of Mahomet, Illinois; grandchildren, Madison, Abby, Ernie and Tess Homeyer and Benjamin and Sofia Kersh.

Tommy was a 1962 graduate of Dayton High School, served in the Air Force Reserves for 6 years and worked in Houston for Texaco for 30 years. After retiring in l999, he and Betty moved back to Dayton and he thoroughly enjoyed his retirement working on the property. He was an active member of the Houston Gun Club for many years as well as a faithful member of Kenefick Southern Baptist Church.

A graveside service will be held at the French Cemetery on Saturday, May 2, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Day officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be the Dayton High School Class of 1962. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Kenefick Southern Baptist Church building fund or to the French Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas.