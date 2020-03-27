Dayton City Manager on Promoting public health and saving lives

The City of Dayton is working alongside Liberty County and our sister cities as we work to limit the spread of COVID-19. Questions about what is an essential business or essential activity have been asked and Liberty County has worked diligently to answer those questions. The City of Dayton has worked with our business partners in the community to understand how to best handle foodservice businesses, including the sale of groceries. Our churches have worked closely with us as we continue our efforts to stem the tide against this novel coronavirus that is spreading across the nation at an unprecedented rate. Voluntary compliance has been high within the community, and we are grateful for that.

We are hopeful that the measures in place can be lifted in a timely manner that allows our economy and employment base to recover soon, however it is imperative that we remain steadfast in the effort of limiting community spread. It is our civic and moral responsibility to one another to reduce the opportunities to spread this new virus with our neighbors. Liberty County has placed some restrictions on business operations and activities throughout the County to be good stewards of the public’s trust. It is incumbent upon public officials to coordinate the response to this threat.

As part of the restrictions, some business activities were deemed non-essential. This does not mean that any business in Liberty County is not important. Public policy has to weigh whether certain activities, such as the delivery of food or maintaining infrastructure are highly necessary in the face of a public health crisis. Some activities are vital to ensuring that quarantine can be maintained. Construction, industrial production, infrastructure maintenance, and other job functions are necessary to produce the resources needed to maintain the logistical network required to move goods around the country. Food, hardware supplies, and household items require a host of ancillary services prior to the customer purchasing them at a store.

Social gatherings are another major breeding ground for community spread of COVID-19. There has been some pushback against this prohibition. We are social beings compared to many species on Earth. We require social interaction, so it is hard for people to rearrange their priorities like this. One major priority is our spiritual health. Churches are vital to the health of our community and we all seek to be physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually full in our respective ways. Our churches in Dayton have been amazing in their response to facing this new enemy. They work hard at providing services online and to meet with members of their congregations in ways that limit the possibility of community spread. They are being mindful of the physical health of their congregation as well as the spiritual health.

There is pushback with regard to churches being closed while the “liquor store” remains open. This is an argument by deflection. The wording from the Liberty County order is as such:

“Essential Retail. Foodservice providers, including grocery stores, warehouse stores, big-box stores, bodegas, liquor stores, gas stations, and convenience stores, farm, and ranch supply stores… Food cultivation… Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food goods, or services directly to residences and/or Essential Businesses. Restaurants… [emphasis added]”

The argument that the liquor store is open because selling alcohol is essential is incorrect. Foodservice providers, cultivators, deliverers, and restaurants are the essential retail as highlighted in the County order. Foodservice providers offer soft drinks, ice, water, food, and other household items for sale. Some foodservice providers also sell alcohol.

History has shown that closing public gatherings, businesses, schools, and churches to stop the rapid spread of a virus is effective. During the pandemic of 1918-1919 [Spanish Flu or H1N1], American cities from coast to coast enacted stringent regulations that far exceed what our County has requested of us. In 1918, Philadelphia and St. Louis were faced with this deadly enemy at the gates. Philadelphia did not cancel its public gatherings early enough. St. Louis reacted quickly. A 2007 study by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases found that the peak mortality rate was eight times higher [emphasis added] in Philadelphia than St. Louis. This was due to the fact that St. Louis flattened the curve and hospitals were not inundated with the spike of cases that occurred in Philadelphia after the parade and festivities.

Thank you to our residents, businesses, non-profits, places of worship, and civic partners for making Dayton a safer place with your faithful resolve to weather these tempestuous times. When in doubt, stay home and stay safe.