72nd running of the Trinity Valley Relays Posted in: Sports Jason Wickliff and his teammate running on Thursday afternoon at the Trinity Valley Relays. The Tarkington relay team on Thursday afternoon at Trinity Valley Relays. A pair of Liberty Lady Panther runners at the Trinity Valley Relays on Thursday afternoon. LIBERTY – It was a perfect day of weather on Thursday at Liberty High School for the 72nd Annual running ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!