Taylor strikes out 17 in 2-0 win over Alvin Posted in: Sports Liberty's Bayleigh Taylor struck out 17 Alvin hitters on Thursday morning at home during day one of the SE Texas Invitational. Liberty's Abbie Key at third base on Thursday morning at the SE Texas Invitational against Alvin. Kylee Bishop of Liberty fouls this pitch off on Thursday morning against Alvin. LIBERTY – The Bayleigh Taylor show was on display against Alvin on Thursday morning at the SE Texas Invitational as