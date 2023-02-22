Chamblee drives in 6 for Lady Horns in win over Lady Bucs Posted in: Sports Tarkington's Abby Peachee leads away from second base on Friday morning at the Silsbee Tournament against East Chambers. Tarkington pitcher Maddie Dominy is in full wind up, while Emily Lowe is at the ready on Friday morning at Silsbee against East Chambers. SILSBEE- Shelbie Chamblee had three hits and drove in six runs to lead the Tarkington Lady Horns to a 12-6 ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!