Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
U.P. to close Dayton intersection for maintenance
Next article
Mumford downs H-D 72-35 in Bi-district play

Chamblee drives in 6 for Lady Horns in win over Lady Bucs

Posted in:
Sports
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Tarkington's Abby Peachee leads away from second base on Friday morning at the Silsbee Tournament against East Chambers.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Tarkington pitcher Maddie Dominy is in full wind up, while Emily Lowe is at the ready on Friday morning at Silsbee against East Chambers.

SILSBEE- Shelbie Chamblee had three hits and drove in six runs to lead the Tarkington Lady Horns to a 12-6 ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2023