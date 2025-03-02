Dayton eases past Hardin-Jefferson 3-1 Posted in: Sports Brooke Maddy of Dayton picked up the win on the mound against Hardin-Jefferson on Thursday afternoon during the SE Texas Invitational. Kaydence Maxwell of Dayton takes a cut against Hardin-Jefferson on Thursday afternoon at the Lady Broncos Diamond. DAYTON – Ariana Zuniga had three hits, and the Dayton Lady Broncos knocked off Hardin-Jefferson 3-1 on Thursday afternoon on ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!