Lady Panthers tame Lady Lions 58-40 Posted in: Sports Liberty's Tay Carry heads up the court at Livingston on Wednesday night in district play. The Liberty Lady Panther starters get a chance to rest on Wednesday in the fourth quarter against Livingston. LIVINGSTON- Falling behind early on, the Liberty Lady Panthers came storming back in the final three quarters and notched a ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!