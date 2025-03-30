Liberty wins fifth straight district game Posted in: Sports Ryan Hessler of Liberty takes off for second base on Saturday against Hamshire-Fannett. The Panthers finished the game with six stolen bases. Liberty's Zander Davila went the distance against Hamshire-Fannett on Saturday afternoon in a Panthers 10-4 win. ANAHUAC – Casper Eckols. Leyton Kirkland and Grahm Pavliska all had two-run singles in a six-run second inning, and the ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!