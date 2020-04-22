‘Carl Stenett, hog theft.’

Earlier today I had one of those conversations like we always have when meeting someone who was brought up here but went away for a long time and has now come back. It is a small town thing, and maybe just a Liberty thing, but no one from here can place who you are until he has nailed down in his memory who your grandfather was.

He needs to have known at least one of your forebears two generations back and half a dozen of your extended family before he can recognize you, and the conversation is not going anywhere until that is accomplished.

I do not know why that is, but it is that way, always has been, and is not likely to change anytime soon.

Today’s conversation reminded me of this clip from a 1925 edition of The Liberty Vindicator. It is the first appearance in this newspaper of anyone from my family. It is one line about my grandfather, Carl Stinnett of Hull, who went to court on a charge of hog theft.

Finding this about my grandfather in the newspaper did not surprise me. That the newspaper misspelled his name did not surprise me, either.

His case was continued, but no later report tells of how it came out. I do not think he ever did time, so he either beat the wrap or got off with only a fine.

This week’s edition is off to the presses, and before packing up and heading home for the night, I thought I would share this for the amusement of it and to give evidence that The Vindicator will hide nothing from its readers.

I will end repeating something my father told me. Understand, if you have not heard anything like this before, his words were not about skills or talent, but about class and value as a person:

“Don’t ever let anyone convince you he’s better than you — and, you ain’t better than nobody.”