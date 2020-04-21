Who was Sgt. Stone’s Sweetheart?

Anyone in the mood for a mystery? Here is one that has so far stumped us.

This is one of many photos held at the Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center about which there is little or no information available. However, this is one of the few that carries with it a few clues. This particular print, found in the DeBat Collection at the Sam Houston Center, is labelled as “Sgt. Stone’s Sweetheart.” Nothing else that we have found in the collection hints at who Sgt. Stone was or the name of his sweetheart.

On the back of the photograph is twice written the name “Mariah,” below which appears “Williams” followed by a name or word we cannot make out.

On the front, below the image there are a great many faint markings, some of which could be writing. If writing, it could be ink transferred from another paper once laid on top of it, or writing otherwise unrelated to the image.

We have blown up the bottom portion of the photo into four parts.

It is easy to assume the woman's name was Mariah Williams, but such assumptions are often wrong. People then, as now, doodled and made notes on whatever might be handy. They could also make mistakes. We have had no luck finding any other local record from that time mentioning a Mariah Williams. And, even if that was her name, who was Sgt. Stone?

Take a look at the images and tell us if you see anything legible there, and please tell us if have information from elsewhere about this Sgt. Stone or his sweetheart.