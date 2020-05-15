The Texas Archive of the Moving Image has made available a recently restored film of Galveston’s 1931 Pageant of Pulchritude. Watch closely for a sash reading Miss New Orleans, a little more than 2 minutes in, and you will see a 16-year-old Dorothy Lamour.

The competition was for the title of Miss Universe, and contestants came from around the world. The judges for that year’s pageant included Florenz Ziegfeld and filmmaker King Vidor, a native Galvestonian, along with several magazine cover artists.

The winner was Miss Belgium Netta Duchateau, 17, who received $2,500, a silver plaque and a Broadway theatrical contract.

Competing as Miss United States was Anne Lee Patterson of Ludlow Kentucky.

View the movie on the Texas Archive of the Moving Image website here.