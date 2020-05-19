Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Pageant of Pulchritude
Locally born author inducted into Texas Institute of Letters

Video of Glenn Blake reading from a work in progress

Liberty native Glenn Blake was inducted into the Texas Institute of Letters this month, and with the ceremony cancelled because of the pandemic, in its place the Institute sponsored a virtual event with readings by each new inductee reading passages of his or her work.

Going in alphabetical order in the video below Blake is the first to read following a brief introduction by Sergio Troncoso.

Several of Blake’s works, including The Old and the Lost, Return Fire and Drowned Moon, are available on Amazon.com, and while fiction they feature places and characters that might be familiar to many Liberty County residents.

 

 

 

