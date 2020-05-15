Carolyn Hanchey Barrett, 1947-2020

Carolyn Hanchey Barrett, 72, of Hardin passed away on Thursday, May 14, at her home. She was born on Aug. 18, 1947 in Liberty to parents, Conious Earl Hanchey and Nettie P. Jones Hanchey, who preceded her in death along with her daughter-in-law, Julie Barrett.

Ms. Barrett was a beloved teacher in the Hardin School District for over 30 years, where she retired from Hardin Elementary. Carolyn was a lifelong member of Hardin Baptist Church, where she served her Lord and fellowshipped with her community. She loved nature, including plants and animals and singing in the choir but especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her sons, Chad Barrett and wife Jana, and Brad Barrett; sister, Connie Chappell and husband John; grandchildren, Bryce Barrett, Zachary Barrett, William Barrett, Laura Barrett and Colby Barrett; nephews, Chris Chappell and wife Susan, Clint Chappell and wife Julie, along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Carolyn will be held 5-8 p.m., Monday, May 18, at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. Services will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, at Allison Funeral Service with interment to follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting allisonfuneralservice.com.