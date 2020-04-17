Lee College to receive $4 million from CARES Act

BAYTOWN, Texas — Lee College will receive a little more than $4 million from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund as part of the $14 billion in support for colleges and universities and their students under the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Of the more than $4 million, half of the money — or approximately $2 million — will be earmarked for emergency funds for Lee College students.

From its share of the funding, Lee College will award cash grants to students to pay for expenses related to the COVID-19 outbreak, including materials and technology, food, housing, and childcare. Lee College President, Dr. Lynda Villanueva, has appointed a task force to develop a plan for distributing the money to students. The group, which is working on a tight deadline, plans to begin disbursements as soon as possible. Details on how students can apply for the emergency aid are available on the Lee College website www.lee.edu/leecaresemergencyfund.

“The emotional, financial, and academic well-being of students remain my top priority, and I am committed to doing all that I can to support students during this incredibly challenging time. The CARES Act funds will provide a crucial safety net for students whose lives and education were disrupted by COVID-19,” Lee College President Lynda Villanueva said. “These funds will have an immediate impact on the students we serve," President Lynda Villanueva said. "Our goal is to get money into the hands of students as quickly as possible so that they can continue their studies and take care of their families with peace of mind.”

These federal dollars will supplement Lee College’s ongoing efforts to provide financial relief for students in need of assistance. Since the pandemic began, Lee College has provided aid to more than 200 students who suffered expenses related to COVID-19 disruptions, including Chromebook computers and food.

The Department of Education plans to announce guidance for the second half of the funds allocated to postsecondary institutions — in Lee College's case, approximately $2 million — in the next two weeks. This funding is intended for direct institutional use to cover costs associated with changes to educational delivery and campus operations as a result of coronavirus disruptions.

The CARES Act provides $31 billion overall for education aid at all levels, including $14 billion in funding to institutions of higher education and students. The Department of Education based college awards on two factors: the share of recipients of federal Pell Grants, and overall undergraduate enrollment numbers.