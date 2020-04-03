County ‘Stay Safe’ order extended to April 30

The “Stay Safe” county order has been extended through April 30. Liberty County Judge Jay Knight issued a new executive order saying so earlier today. It includes a few changes from the previous order.

Essential service facilities open to the public are again prohibited from admitting more than 20 percent of their maximum occupancy. The previous order had allowed 40 percent. The limit does not count employees of the essential service.

Religious services in houses of worship are added to the list of essential services.

Amusement machines are still to be unplugged. Excepted from this are food, beverage and stamp vending machines, but not video rental machines.

There is nothing in the order about masks, that is only a rumor. The substantive parts of today’s order are below:

BE IT ORDERED BY COUNTY JUDGE LIBERTY COUNTY:

1. Effective Date. This Order shall be effective as of 12:00 a.m., April 4, 2020, and continue until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020.

2. Definitions. “Essential Services” shall consist of everything listed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce, Version 2.0, plus religious services conducted in churches, congregations, and houses of worship. Other essential services may be added to this list with the approval of the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM). TDEM shall maintain an online list of essential services, as specified in this executive order and in any approved additions. Requests for additions should be directed to TDEM at EssentiaIServices@tdem.texas.gov or by visiting www.tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices.

3. Remain at Home. Individuals living within Liberty County are ordered to remain at their place of residence. For purposes of this Order residences include hotels, motels, shared rentals, and similar facilities. To the extent individuals are using shared or outdoor spaces, they must as reasonably as possible maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person when they are outside of their residence. All persons may leave their residences only to provide or obtain Essential Services or as otherwise provided herein.

4. One Shopper. Unless an individual requires assistance due to physical or medical needs, or is a parent of a child for whom there is no alternative care, it is recommended that only one member of a household enter establishments in order to obtain Essential Services.

5. On-Premises Consumption Prohibited. In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall be prohibited from eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms, massage establishments, tattoo studios, piercing studios, game rooms, personal care services, festivals, movie theaters, indoor or outdoor flea markets and swap meets, or cosmetology salons; provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options for food and drinks is allowed and highly encouraged throughout the limited duration of this executive order.

6. Maximum Occupancy of Essential Services. Any building which provides the public access to Essential Services, excluding Childcare Services, is hereby restricted from being occupied by more than 20% of the Maximum Occupancy requirements as set forth by the International Building Code (IBC), excluding staff and employees of the Essential Service. Maximum Occupancy signs shall be prominently displayed to show this reduced number in these places. Persons must adhere to social distancing by keeping a minimum of 6 (six) feet separation from each other.

7. Protected Activities. This executive order does not prohibit people from accessing essential services or engaging in essential daily activities, such as going to the grocery store or gas station, providing or obtaining other essential services, visiting parks, hunting or fishing, or engaging in physical activity like jogging or bicycling, so long as the necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and to minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household. Nothing in this order should be interpreted as a limitation on an individual’s right:

a. To engage in activities or perform tasks essential to their health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family or household members

b. To care for a family member or pet in another household.

c. To obtain or provide childcare services that enable employees exempted in this Order to work as permitted.

d. To obtain a firearm sold by a licensed gun dealer as otherwise allowed by state and federal law.

8. Pharmacies and Clinics. The safety of medical and pharmaceutical professionals and staff is of paramount importance in limiting the spread of COVID-19. As such, all pharmacies which have the capability to provide services on a drive-through basis are encouraged to do so. If a pharmacy is unable to provide drive-through services, they may continue to provide services in-person, so long as they adhere to the social distancing guidelines provided by the CDC. All healthcare providers are encouraged to conduct patient visits, where medically appropriate, through telemedicine Each provider, pharmacist and their staffs shall have the discretion (PPE) where appropriate.

9. Amusement Machines. No business located in Liberty may allow continued operation of electronic amusement machines on their premises. Electronic amusement machines are to be unplugged and unavailable for use by any patron of the business. This order applies to video rental machines. This order does not prohibit the use of stamp vending machines, food vending machines, and beverage vending machines.

10. Nursing Homes and Assisted Living. In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall not visit nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities, or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance as determined through guidance from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

11. County Offices. County offices are operating with restricted access. Only personnel pre-authorized by the County Judge, in consultation with the Liberty County Office of Emergency Management and the Liberty County Attorney’s Office, are allowed in the County Courthouse, Emergency Operations Center, or other county buildings and facilities.

12. CDC Guidelines. In providing or obtaining essential services, people and should follow the Guidelines from the President and the CDC by practicing good hygiene, environmental cleanliness, and sanitation, implementing social distancing, and working from home if possible. In particular, all services should be provided through remote telework. If religious services cannot be home or through remote services, they should be conducted consistent with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC by practicing good hygiene, environmental cleanliness, and sanitation, implementing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We strongly encourage any church ability to do so to conduct religious services remotely.

13. Self-Isolation. All members of a household or living unit are ordered to isolate at home or until otherwise directed by the Local Health Authority if:

a. Someone in the household or living unit has tested positive for COVID-19;

b. Someone in the household or living unit has been ordered by a healthcare provider to self-isolate; or

c. Someone in the household or living unit has tested for COVI 0-19 and is results.

14. School Closings. In accordance with the Guidelines from President and CDC, schools shall remain temporarily closed to in-person classroom attendance shall not recommence before May 4, 2020. Parents or caregivers of children may obtain food or educational materials distributed by schools on a take-away or drive­-through basis.

15. Price Gouging. A person shall not any of following goods or services more than the price the person charged the goods or services on March 12, 2020 in any area within Liberty County:

a. groceries, beverages, toilet articles, ice;

b. construction building and supplies, and earthmoving equipment

and machinery;

c. electrical and gas generating and transmission equipment, parts and accessories;

d. charcoal briquettes, matches, candles, lamp illumination and heat unit carbides, dry batteries, light bulbs, flashlights, and hand lanterns;

e. hand tools (manual and power), hardware and household supplies, and equipment rental;

f. automotive parts, supplies, and accessories;

g. plumbing and electrical supplies;

h. apartment, duplex, multi-family dwelling, rooming house, hotel and motel rental;

i. gasoline, diesel oil, motor oil, kerosene, grease, and automotive lubricants;

j. restaurant, cafeteria, boarding-house meals;

k. services roofing and building contractors, plumbers, electricians, mechanics, surgeons, and automobile wrecker companies;

l. medicine, pharmaceutical, medical equipment and supplies;

m. blankets, quilts, bedspreads, bed linens, mattresses, bedsprings, bedsteads, towels, and toilet paper; and

n. furniture and clothing.

16. Penalties. According to Texas Government Code § 418.173, failure to comply with the County Emergency Operations plan or with a rule, order, or ordinance adopted under the plan is an offense. Punishment for the offense is a up to $1,000 and confinement in up to 180 days.

17. Supersedes Prior Orders. This Order rescinds and/or supersedes prior issued by the County Judge of Liberty County during the current or extended Declarations of Disaster.

18. Public Posting. The County of Liberty must promptly provide copies of this Order by posting copies for public viewing in the same manner as publicly posted Commissioners Court agendas. In addition, the owner, manager, or operator of any facility that is likely to be impacted by this Order is strongly encouraged to post a copy of this Order onsite and to provide a copy to any member of the public asking for a copy.

19. Savings. If any subsection, sentence, clause, phrase, or word of this circumstances is held to be invalid or unconstitutional by a decision of a court of competent jurisdiction, then such decision will not affect the validity of the remaining portions or applications of this Order.

[Signed by Liberty County Judge Jay Knight and dated April 3, 2020].