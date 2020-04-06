Daytonites need not worry over water cutoffs

Contrary to rumors floating around on social media, the City of Dayton is not about to start cutting off everyone’s water.

In March, the city council voted to waive late fees on utility bills, giving those who need it a couple of extra days to pay and allowing them to still be able to use the self-service kiosk. The council also voted to allow those who were unable to pay because of coronavirus-related issues, including anything from lost wages to sickness — anything other than habitual non-payment — to receive waivers and avoid disconnection. All they have to do is call the city and request it.

The waiver is available to any individual or business customer who has not been delinquent more than four times in the last 12 months, or who hasn't had their water disconnected for non-payment more than once in the same period.

To request a waiver call 936-258-2642, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., except this Friday, since it’s a holiday.