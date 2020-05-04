Second COVID-19 death in Liberty County reported

The Liberty County OEC issue the following statement late this morning:

“We are saddened to announce the second death related to COVID-19 in Liberty County. We have been notified that our case #36, a female in the age range of 70-80's yoa range from south end of county, has passed away due to complications from the virus. We offer our deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time.”

An additional three local cases have been confirmed for a total of 45.