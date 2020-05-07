Fatality Wreck on Hwy. 146 Bypass

Liberty Police are investigating a fatality crash which happened at the intersection of Hwy. 146 Bypass and Woodsprings Dr. at approximately 9:30 a.m. this morning.

Our initial investigation has determined that both vehicles were traveling north on Hwy. 146 Bypass when one vehicle crashed into the back of the other. Both vehicles left the roadway and came to rest over 200’ from the approximate point of impact.

A 50-year-old Liberty man was driving the 2007 PT Cruiser that was struck from behind. This driver was transported to Herman Memorial Hospital by Life Flight air ambulance where he died from injuries sustained.

The second vehicle a 2001 Dodge ½ ton pickup was driven by another 50 year old Liberty man who was transported to Liberty Dayton Hospital by City of Liberty EMS. He was discharged shortly after being checked.

The crash investigation is ongoing.