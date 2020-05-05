Donnis Terrence Hunter Sr., 1941-2020

Donnis Terrence Hunter, Sr., 78, of Batson passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Donnis was born on Oct. 30, 1941 to parents James Reuben Hunter and Dorothy Carter Hunter.

Donnis graduated from Silsbee High School, Class of 1960. After graduating, Donnis enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served his country for 4 years. After being honorably discharged, Donnis went on to become an offshore electrician. He was a sought after electrician and worked for several companies before retiring.

Donnis was a godly, soft-spoken man. He enjoyed reading and studying the Bible. He is best described by the scripture “Blessed is the one… whose delight is in the law of the Lord… That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither.” Psalms 1:1-3. Donnis lived life to be of service to the Lord.

Donnis could fix anything — friends and family were amazed at his ability to take something broken and repair it to new. He loved fishing, tools and tinkering outside. Donnis loved traveling with his RV group, and playing cards and dominos with them. He gave the greatest hugs. He had a sweet-tooth, was full of knowledge, not only of earthly things, but God’s word. He loved his family, kids and grandchildren. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Donnis was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Birmingham; sister, Ethelda Nelson; brother, Edward Manuel; brother, Vernon Manuel; and grandson, Chris Cook. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 51 years, Charlene Hunter; sons, Terry Cook and wife Peggy, Ricky Cook and wife Frances, Jimmy Hunter and wife Janelle, and Donnie Terrence Hunter, Jr. and wife Shawna; daughter, Charlotte Renee May and husband Dale; brother, Jerry Manuel; sisters, Tippi Johnson and Jackie Manuel. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, as well as many other loving family members, church family and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, May 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Calvary Tabernacle Ministries, 28333 FM 770, Batson, Texas 77519. Funeral services will be held the following day, Thursday, May 7, at 10 a.m. at Calvary Tabernacle. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson.

A word of tribute and/or memories can be shared with the family by visiting allisonfuneralservices.com.