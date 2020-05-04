It’s the end of an ‘haira’

City Barber Shop has packed up and gone. Owner Don Franklin has decided he can’t cut it in Liberty any longer — hair that is. Now, he says he will cut it in Daisetta.

A shop that has been a Liberty institution since the mid-1930s, when it was opened by Gus DeBlanc, is moving to Daisetta. Its new digs will be at 101 Pine Street.

Ernest Tillman and Gus DeBlanc purchased the Loggins Barber Shop in 1925 and ran it under the name of Tillman & DeBlanc. In 1931, DeBlanc opened City Barber Shop and was moved to the north side of the courthouse square in 1937. Before that, the shop had been in the Steusoff Building at the northeast corner of Main and Sam Houston, where the Tarver Building is now.

Phil Silva and C.N. Milligan bought it from DeBlanc in 1938, then Silva bought out Milligan’s interest later that year.

An advertisement in the April 29, 1943 edition of this newspaper announced “Children’s Haircuts 50¢, Effective Saturday, May 1.” The price went up to 65¢ in 1948.

Silva left the shop in October 1943 to serve in the U.S. Merchant Marine. Before leaving, he sold the shop to J.E. “Booger” Arnold, who had worked there sometime earlier.

Silva was back at the shop by the end of 1948, and Arnold retired in 1949.

One paragraph in a Dec. 16, 1948 article reads, “Tommy Hightower and the gang at the City Barber Shop were wound up the other day. When Tommy and that gang get started, it is hard to stop them. Tommy told a story of a certain hound pup that put the crowd in stitches. And Phil was swinging a razor around until it looked as though his customer was going to be in more than a single stitch.”

A regular haircut at City Barber Shop in 1955 cost $1.25. A flat top was $1.50. A child’s hair cut was $1 week days and $1.25 on Saturdays. A shave cost 75¢, a shampoo $1.25, a scalp massage $1.25, and tonic cost 50¢.

Jim Beasley was at City Barber Shop by 1960.

Part of a Nov. 4, 1965 article read, “I thought I had seen just about everything, but I was badly mistaken. Last Friday, Phil Silva, Jim Beasley and Otis Martin blossomed out in City Barber Shop with sky-blue smocks, made of material that appeared to be closely akin to silk. When approached on the subject, Phil said, “You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. Wait ’til we get our pink britches.”

Franklin joined the establishment several decades ago and then bought it from Beasley.

In January of last year, Krystal Mobley became the shop’s first female barber.

The Vindicator wishes Franklin the best of luck at his new location.

Coincidentally, there was another City Barber Shop in Daisetta throughout that same time, from the 1930s to at least the 1960s. In the 1940s, that City Barber Shop was run by Garland Craig and J.A. Hood.